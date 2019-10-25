FM Qureshi’s sister passes away

F.P. Report

KHANEWAL: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s sister and mother of National Assembly Member Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi died on Friday.

According to state radio report, the funeral of the deceased will be held at her native village Chak-44, Mian Channu, Khanewal District after Asr prayers at 4:30 pm today.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the family members.