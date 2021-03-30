FM: Regional integrated approach needed to help rebuild Afghanistan

F.P. Report

DUSHANBE: On March 30th, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference, reiterating Pakistan’s support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan through a political instead of a military solution to the conflict.

While addressing the conference in the Tajik Capital, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ur-ged for integrated approach by regional countries to help reinstate prosperity of the Afghan people.

Calling the Heart of Asia Process a significant platform to bring together partners and supporting countries who aim to accomplish the common goals of peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.

On the occasion, Qureshi also commented on the current regional developments saying that for Pakistan Afghanistan was an important neighbour and brotherly country with strong historical ties. He affirmed saying that

“Pakistan desires peace and development in Afghanistan more than any other nation”.

He recalled the historic development of signing of the US-Taliban peace agre-ement in February 2020 and the positive role played by Pakistan in this regard.

While expressing his views on the Afghan peace process, he said that the progress made so far has certainly provided a historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to find a negotiated, inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive solution to the problem.

Furthermore he also said that as part of the efforts to connect extensively with Afghan leaders, Pakistan consistently has urged parties for a constructive dialogue and engagement to attain positive results.

Foreign Minister underlined that “Our message to all is to carry forward this process through good faith, solid and fruitful dialogue”.

Commenting on the challenges faced by Afghan nation, foreign minister stated that besides the historic opportunity, several challenges for the Afghan nation lied ahead and warned of the spoilers inside and outside Afghanistan.

Along with this, he also highlighted deep unease over the mounting incidents of violence across Afghanistan; he added that this raises the fear that ISIS or al-Qaeda could gain a foothold in the country.

He said destruction of infrastructure and the lack of economic opportunities could jeopardize the benefits of the Afghan peace process.

Highlighting the strengthening of Doha peace process, Foreign Minister Mahmood urged the international community to secure investment in Afghanistan to achieve the goals of prosperity.

Importantly, Qureshi also proposed a number of steps towards Afghan peace including an immediate ceasefire to reduce violence, financial assistance by international community for post-conflict development, long-term planning for Afghanistan’s economic development and creating a favorable environment for Afghan refugees to return home with dignity.

Qureshi said Pakistan was keen to move forward on regional connectivity and energy projects such as CASA-1000 and TAPI and mentioned that the Trans-Afghan railway project connecting Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan was being pursued to promote trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.