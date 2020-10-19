FM says, Pakistan will continue to play its role of facilitator for Afghanistan’s peace

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Leader of Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan came to Islamabad, Pakistan on Monday.

Hekmayar came along with a delegation on a three-day visit as part of ongoing Afghan peace talks hopeful to end the prolonged devastating war of Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue its support for peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan will continue to play its role of a facilitator in the historic Afghan peace process.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s visit to Pakistan holds immense significance for the future steps in Afghan Peace Process. This is the trip of second high-official of Afghanistan to Pakistan. The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, head of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan, is an important part of efforts to promote broader bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Before Hekmatyar, Abdullah Abdullah came for a short trip to Pakistan, keeping Afghanistan’s fragile and chaotic situation on the agenda. Additionally, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister expressed his views on the matter in a meeting with Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and his delegation at the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized over peace in the region as peace and stability in this region is linked to the lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He further added by highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on Afghanistan’s stability. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is against the military solution for brining peace in Afghanistan.

The only option for achieving sustainable and durable peace of Afghanistan lies in the political solution. Foreign Minister added that, Pakistan supports a peace solution for Afghanistan that is “Afghan-owned” and “Afghan-led”.

The foreign minister states that the Afghan leadership had a rare opportunity to restore peace in their country. In the high-profile meeting, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq were also present. Later, the two sides held delegation-level talks.

According to this official press release of Foreign Ministry, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will call on the President, Prime Minister and will meet Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker on this visit.

The statement says that, Hekmatyar will also engage with the media and will hold talks with the policy think-tank.