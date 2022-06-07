FM self-quarantines after visiting German FM tested positive

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Foreign Minister and Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has quarantined himself after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tested positive for coronavirus.

According to sources, the foreign minister will perform official and political affairs from his residence during quarantine.

Sources further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would also undergo a coronavirus test.

On the other hand, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is cutting a a trip abroad short after testing positive for the coronavirus on her first stop in Pakistan, her ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Baerbock, who met earlier Tuesday with her Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad, has cancelled all further dates of the trip, which also included stops in Greece and Turkey, said the ministry.

She tested positive after lunch after she had noticed that she lost her sense of taste, said the ministry. A rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative, it added. It is unclear when she will return to Germany.

