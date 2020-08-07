FM talks with Pompeo

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Qureshi apprises U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of India’s continuing regressive policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir manifested with massive violations of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In a telephonic conversation today, he thanked Mike Pompeo for the U.S. participation in the debate in the UN Security Council on 5 August 2020 on the completion of one year of India’s unilateral and illegal actions.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to supporting all efforts for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement. Referring to the holding of Loya Jirga, he expressed the hope that a conducive environment would be created for the earliest convening of the intra-Afghan negotiations.