FM to attend Moscow meeting of SCO: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Org-anization Council of For-eign Ministers (SCO-CFM) being held in Moscow from September 9 to10.

The invitation to the foreign minister to attend the SCO-CFM was extended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who would also chair the meeting, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday. The SCO-CFM is the highest forum of SCO after the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government (CHG).