FM upheld Pak’s stance on Indian soil: Sherry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said that the Foreign Minister upheld Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir during his recent visit to India. Talking to a private news channel, she said that the Foreign Minister’s decision to attend the SCO summit in India was a courageous move and it was made after thorough consultation with all stakeholders, including the Parliament.

Minister further said that despite India’s actions, Pakistan cannot afford to withdraw from the membership of regional forums because they could play a vital role in safeguarding national interests. During the meetings of these forums, Pakistan got a chance to consistently articulate its national position and conveys its stance on various issues affecting the region, she asserted.

Responding to a question, she said that it appears that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was attempting to monopolize every issue for its own self-interest, disregarding the broader implications. To another query, she made it clear that terrorism knows no boundaries and poses a common threat to all nations. Therefore, it is crucial to address this issue whenever an opportunity arises for open dialogue.

On the question of political instability in the country, she said that the political landscape is deeply fragmented, with political parties experiencing significant divisions and rifts. The primary cause of this instability can be attributed to the negative and self-centered politics pursued by Imran Khan, she criticized.

Moreover, this uncertain situation has created obstacles in finalizing the IMF agreement that increase the economic instability in the country, she asserted. Minister urged all stakeholders to come together and work for the welfare of the people. To a query, she informed that funds received for flood victims have been re-purposed and a major portion of the Frontline Relief, intended for providing assistance to affectees, has been utilized under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

On climate change issue, she said that “The issue of climate change requires significant attention and action, and we are actively engaged in addressing it. One notable step in this regard was the formulation of the ‘National Hazardous Waste Management Policy”. She stressed that it was crucial that national issues like climate change and terrorism were not politicized or used as a pretext for political gain. These matters require collective efforts and bipartisan cooperation for the betterment of our environment and future generations, she added. (APP)