FM visits Kabul

KABUL (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met the interim prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Hassan Akhund, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He assured the Afghan interim prime minister that Pakistan was committed to extending humanitarian assistance to Afghan brothers.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wanted lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He mentioned in this regard several steps by the government including visa facilities for Afghan citizens, especially traders, and the establishment of new border points to facilitate movement.