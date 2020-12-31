FM welcomes Japanese investors to explore fields of agriculture, housing, environment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan would facilitate investors from Japan to invest in the fields of agriculture, handicrafts, low-cost housing and environmental protection.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views as Japan’s ambassador Kuninori Matsuda called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Qureshi said Pakistan could prove as an attractive destination for Japanese investors and businessmen owing to immense potential in various fields.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need to promote high-level ties between Pakistan and Japan. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and situation in the wake of coronavirus pandemic were discussed. Qureshi mentioned his cordial meetings with Japan’s prime minister, foreign minister and other leaders during his visit to Japan. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan and Japan were nearing completion of 70 years of their diplomatic relations.

He said Pakistan was grateful to the government and leadership of Japan for the assistance extended during the coronavirus epidemic. Qureshi said Pakistan was making efforts to promote tourism and welcomed the Japanese tourists visiting Buddhist religious sites in Pakistan.

Japanese Ambassador Matsuda appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, including peace in Afghanistan and pledged to continue its efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in various fields.

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to regional peace: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of their countries to collaborate for peace and stability in the region.

During a telephonic conversation, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that India’s Hindutva policies are a threat to regional peace. Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, Afghan peace process, Covid-19 vaccine and other issues came under discussion during the telephone call.

Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to support the “One China Policy”. He also greeted his Chinese counterpart on the eve of the new year. Meanwhile, the second meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination was held in Urumqi, China. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Luo Zhaouhi.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the JWG since its inaugural meeting held on 9 April 2019 in Beijing. The foreign secretary underscored that the CPEC is a transformational project and has opened up significant and far-reaching economic opportunities for Pakistan. “There is complete national consensus on CPEC’s indispensability for our national development efforts. In the first phase of CPEC, we have made major advancement in the domain of energy and infrastructure,” he said.

The foreign secretary said that the CPEC has entered its second phase with vigorous focus on industrialisation, agriculture and socio-economic development. Pakistan hopes that the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed under CPEC will rejuvenate Pakistan’s process of industrialization and further spur economic development, he added.