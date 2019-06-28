FM Zarif says ‘short war’ with Iran is an illusion

TEHRAN (Agencies): Iran’s foreign minister said on Twitter on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s view that a conflict with Iran would be a “short war” was an illusion and that his threat of “obliteration” amounted to threatening “genocide”.

“‘Obliteration’=genocide=war crime,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter “‘Short war’ with Iran is an illusion.”

Trump said on Wednesday he was “not talking boots on the ground” should he take military action against Iran, adding that “I’m just saying if something would happen, it wouldn’t last very long.” He threatened on Tuesday to obliterate parts of Iran if it attacked “anything American”.

Earlier, Zarif described the US anti-Iran measures as “confrontational and provocative”, saying Washington’s new sanctions on office of the Leader was insult to the “entire Iranian nation.”

” …, the imposition of sanctions on Iranian leadership has been an additional insult by the United States against the entire Iranian nation,” Zarif told a CNN international correspondent.

Three days ago, the US president Donald Trump announced sanctions on the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s office and several other senior Iranian officials.

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Foreign Minister Zarif would be targeted with the US sanctions later this week.

As Zarif told CNN on Wednesday, the “US intentions are certainly illegal, the United States is not in the position to obliterate Iran, they do not have a capability other than using prohibited weapons to do this”.

“The Iranian people are people to resist any aggression, but we’re not seeking war, we don’t seek war, we do not seek a confrontation.”

“The actions by the United States” in the “past few weeks have been confrontational and provocative.

“Iran has been implementing its rights under the nuclear deal and under the Security Council Resolution 2231.”

And at the end of his remarks, Zarif said, “I think President Trump should be remembered that we don’t live in the 18th century, there is a United Nations Charter and threat of war is illegal.”

Alao, Iran’s Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani referred to Iran’s armed forces’ capacities, saying they will undoubtedly confront enemies seriously.

If the US violates Iran’s borders and attacks the country, it will result in breaking its dignity, Larijani said in a televised interview in Qom.

Referring to shooting down the US spy drone by the IRGC, he said confrontation against aggressor is the responsibility of the armed forces.

The issue was discussed in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and it was concluded that the drone has violated Iran airspace, he said appreciating the IRGC for its sharpness.

Describing avoiding any aggression on other countries as Iran’s strategy, Larijani said Iran will have no consideration to stand against any country no matter how big or how small that country is.

Enemies assumed that they will destroy Iran by economic sanctions, but after being defeated to achieve their goals, they started provoking and lodging accusations against Iran.