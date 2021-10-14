FMs of Azerbaijan and Russia discuss implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh pact

BAKU (TASS): Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov on Thursday at a meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries discussed the implementation of agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh and regional problems. This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“The parties exchanged views on the full implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10 (November 9, Moscow time) 2020 and regional problems,” the statement said. In addition, as noted in the press service, Bayramov and Lavrov considered a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the events that are planned within the framework of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerba-ijan and Russia next year.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on April 4, 1992.

The situation in the conflict zone around Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on Sep.27, 2020, when active hostilities began there. On November 9 of the same year, Azerbaijani President Aliyev, Russian President Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Karabakh. Accor-ding to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at their occupied positions, a number of regions came under the co-ntrol of Baku, and Russian peacekeepers were statio-ned along the line of contact and Lachin corridor.

Azerbaijan rejects allegations of racial discrimination against Armenia: The demand of Armenia to introduce temporary interim measures against Aze-rbaijan due to racial discri-mination should be rejected by the International Court of Justice of the United Nations. Representative of the Azerbaijani side Elnur Mammadov stated this at a hearing on Thursday.

“President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s adherence to the basic values of equality, diversity and respect for human dignity,” he said.

According to the spoke-sman, Baku has launched an investigation and brou-ght charges against Azerb-aijani military personnel suspected of committing crimes against Armenians during the conflict in 2020.