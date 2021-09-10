FMs of Germany, France, Poland call for dialogue with Russia

BERLIN (TASS): Germany, France and Poland are in favor of dialogue with Russia in areas of mutual interest. This is stated in the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the three countries, Heiko Maas, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Zbigniew Rau, circulated on Friday following the meeting on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Weimar Triangle.

“We continue to call for selective dialogue and cooperation [with Russia] in areas of mutual interest,” the document says.

At the same time, it expresses concern “about Russia’s disrespect for the international order,” and also asserts that “Russia’s actions continue to undermine Euro-Atlantic security.” The ministers also expressed their commitment to supporting civil society in the Russian Federation and expressed concern over what they believed to be the deteriorating human rights situation in Russia.

Regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Maas, Le Drian and Rau stated the absence of “an alternative to the implementation of the Minsk agreements.” The three countries are ready “to continue supporting the Normandy format, as well as negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Trilateral Contact Group.” In addition, the ministers announced their support for the so-called Crimean platform. At the same time, they called for further efforts to implement reforms in Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland also expressed the view that NATO plays “a key role in the collective defense of the allies in the Euro-Atlantic region”, and called for strengthening cooperation between the alliance and the EU.

The Weimar Triangle was created on August 28-29, 1991. Initially, it was conceived as an instrument of rapprochement between Poland and the EU and NATO.