FMs of Netherlands and Ukraine discuss situation

AMSTERDAM (RIA Novosti): Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba, who arrived in The Hague on Tuesday, discussed the supply of weapons to Kyiv and sanctions against the Russian Federation, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine arrived on a working visit to The Hague on Tuesday.

“Kuleba discussed with his Dutch counterpart Hukstra the current situation in Ukraine and the support provided by the Netherlands to Ukraine, namely, sanctions against Russia, arms supplies, humanitarian and financial assistance,” the Dutch Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The diplomats also discussed the prosecution of Russians suspected of committing war crimes during the military conflict in Ukraine.

It is noted that Kuleba will further meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, with the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Finance and other ministers.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren said that the Netherlands intends to supply Ukraine with five self-propelled artillery mounts.

