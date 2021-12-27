FMs of Russia and Syria discuss situation

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad discussed the situation in Syria with an emphasis on the need to promote a comprehensive political settlement.

“The ministers discussed the development of the situation in the SAR and around it with an emphasis on the need to promote a comprehensive political settlement,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, a number of current issues of Russian-Syrian cooperation were considered, including the preparation of Mikdad’s planned visit to Moscow.