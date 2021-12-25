FMs of Turkey and Azerbaijan discuss South Caucasus

ANKARA (TASS): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held telephone talks with Azerbaijani Fo-reign Minister Jeyhun Ba-yramov on Saturday. A so-urce in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

“During the talks, [the ministers] discussed bilateral relations and recent ev-ents in the South Caucas-us,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

On December 20, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara that the special representatives of Turkey and Armenia on the normalization of relations between the two countries could hold a meeting in the near future. Ankara has appointed former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic to the post of special representative, and Yerevan – Deputy Chairman of the Parliament Ruben Rubin-yan. In addition, Cavusoglu reported that Turkey “makes all decisions on the South Caucasus together with fraternal Azerbaijan.