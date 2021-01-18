FO condemns terrorist attack on Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned Houthi militants’ terrorist attack by launching of a military projectile on one of the border villages in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to three civilians.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks.” Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Gulf News reported, three civilians — a man and two children — were injured when a military projectile launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis hit a village in Saudi Arabia’s southern Jazan region local media reported on Sunday. A civil defence spokesman said a car was damaged in the border village and the three civilians suffered shrapnel injuries.

“The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, including one critical and two stable, and the shrapnel also caused damage to a civilian vehicle that was at the site,” Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed bin Hassan Al Samghan, deputy spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan Region, said. It is pertinent to note that Houthi group has been battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for more than five years.

The group has fired missiles and drones towards Saudi cities, most of which have been intercepted in the past.