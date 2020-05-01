FO confirms 163 Pakistanis die of coronavirus abroad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Friday has reported that so far, 163 Pakistanis have died of deadly coronavirus abroad.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said that most of the Pakistanis, who have lost their lives, were residing in United States (US), France and Italy.

The spokesman also told that 4.5 million Pakistanis are living in Arab countries while 13,000 Pakistanis have lost their jobs in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

50,000 Pakistanis are traveling back to their homeland from Middle East, the officials stated.