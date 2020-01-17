FO debunks reports about visa sanctions imposed by Egypt

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On the alleged reports about visa sanctions imposed on Pakistan by Egypt, Foreign Minister spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui clarified on Friday that Egypt has not placed any ban on the issuance of visas for the nationals.

FO spokesperson debunked the media reports on the visa refusal and said that Cairo, the capital of Egypt, has not taken any such action.

It is pertinent to mention that a false report surfaced few days ago which talked about a ban on the visas of Pakistani industrialists and citizens. It was said that the passports of Pakistani businessmen were held at the Egyptian Embassy for two months and have not been returned since then.

It was further said that the victims appealed to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary to take notice on the matter.

These reports were termed as fake by the FO.