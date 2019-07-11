FO demands UN to take action over Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The foreign office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad on Thursday has demanded from United Nations to take notice of Indian forces atrocities in the occupied.

During media briefing, FO spokesperson lashed out against growing aggression against occupied Kashmir by India occupied forces.

He hailed the recent report released by the global body over the sufferings being inflicted on Kashmiri’s.

He added that the report is testament to the oppression and tyranny occurring in the occupied land.

The foreign office has asked the United Nations to take action based on the findings and relieve the Kashmiri’s from the continuous assault.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States, the spokesman said: “The Prime Minister of Pakistan would depart for the US on July 21 till July 23.”

He also revealed that a verdict on the Kulbhoshan Jadhav case is scheduled for July 17.

Pakistan on July 8 welcomed the second report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Jammu and Kashmir, which calls for fully respecting the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir as protected under international law.

“We again welcome the OHCHR’s recommendation for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate the gross and systematic human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” said the Foreign Office.

It said the report once again recognizes human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

“It documents in detail the excessive use of force by the Indian occupation forces, the continued use of pellet guns to kill and maim defenseless civilians, the extrajudicial killings in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations, use of various forms of arbitrary arrests and detentions to target protestors and political dissidents, the impunity from accountability enjoyed by the Indian occupation forces under the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA), the use of torture, lack of credible investigation into human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces, restrictions on expression and movement of independent journalists to prevent the voices of Kashmiris reaching the international community and targeting of Kashmiri Muslims outside Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

“While, we appreciate the Report’s efforts to document the human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, we would like to reiterate that there is simply no parallel between the horrendous human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the prevailing environment in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Unlike IoK, which is the most militarized zone in the world, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan remain open to foreign visitors.

The Foreign Office said as in its first report, the OHCHR’s second report has again called for respect of the Right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as protected under international law.

The only solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is to grant the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) the legitimate Right to self-determination as recognized by the numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions, which is essential for the security and stability of South Asia.