FO denies any communication with UAE for Sharif’s repatriation

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office has categorically denied any communication of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) with UAE authorities regarding repatriation of late senior journalist Arshad Sharif. While responding media query during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told the reporters that social media trolls are totally untrue and no such letter had been written to the UAE authorities and no communication took place by the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in this regard.

According to the Spokesperson, currently Pakistan and Kenya have no Treaty regarding mutual legal assistance, however concerned authorities of both nations are in close contact in the case of late Arshad Sharif. Asim urged the media to wait for the conclusion of the ongoing investigation in the murder of late journalist its findings will be shared with media in due course of time.

To another question regarding irresponsible remarks by the Indian Defense Minister, Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan is fully capable to defend itself against all aggressions and ill designs against its security. While commenting on grave situation of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Aism said that Kashmiris are subjected to gross atrocities and human rights violations on the hands of Indian occupied Forces in the valley.

According to him, New Delhi should allow Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination inline with the UN’s resolutions if it intends to resolve the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful and credible manner.

While commenting on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, Asim said that the upcoming visit occupies great importance for the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and it will provide an opportunity to the leadership of both nations to deliberate on multifaceted bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues. According to him, Pakistan and China will be continuing their joint work and cooperation for regional peace and security.

While answering a question regarding Pak-UK ties under UK’s new Prime Minister, Asim said that Pak-UK ties will further grow under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and this bilateral relationship grows uninterruptedly irrespective of it who is in power.

Related