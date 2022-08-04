FO: India must reverse its illegal action of August 5

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called on India to reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, and other measures that were aimed at undermining the status of an internationally recognized dispute of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and to alter the demographic structure of the valley, all in violation of relevant Resolutions of UN Security Council (UNSC) and international law.

It was observed by the Spokesperson Pakistan Foreign Office, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Spokesperson said that there is a series of arbitrary legal and administrative steps including land confiscation, influx of non-Kashmiris, creation of alien settlements and issuance of millions of illegal domicile certificates aimed at demographic engineering in order to turn the Kashmiri Muslim majority into minority in their own land.

While commenting on current situation in IIOJK, Asim Iftikhar noted that the current situation has been particularly aggravated since India’s illegal actions of 5th August 2019, accompanied by the inhumane siege, curfews, physical lockdowns and communication blackouts, enforced by over 900,000 Indian occupation forces, an ever densely occupied region in the recent history.

Asim was of the view that India not only has reneged on its obligations and commitments of its leadership to abide by the UNSC resolutions regarding peblicite in IIOJK, but also let loose a reign of terror and suppression, gross and widespread violations of human rights and international law humanitarian law, in an attempt to perpetuate its illegal and forcible occupation of the IIOJK.

Asim Iftijkhar praised the Kashmiri’s spirit of resistance and incredible will to fight for their just and inalienable right to self-determination. According to him, the Pakistani nation will join the Kashmiri brothern in IIOJK, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and across the world in observing Youm-e-Istehsaal on August 5th this year, to denounce Indian atrocities and express their support for the realization of the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people and peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s unambiguous, stead fast and all possible support to Kashmiri people until the realization of their right to self-determination. While responding a media query regarding recent drone strike in Kabul, Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan stands by countering terrorism in accordance with international law and revelent UN resolutions.

To another question, he said that there are various international obligations listed under UN Security Council Sanctions regime and states are under obligation to take actions that are prescribed by the UN Security Council. The Spokesperson said that Pakistan had taken resolute actions and supported the efforts of international community in fighting terrorism and notable success against Al-Qaeda was possible only due to Pakistan’s role and contribution.

Meanwhile, rallies in support with the oppressed Kashmiri people would be staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life. “The whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan would always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces,” read a statement.

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world will also observe Youm-e-Istehsal to condemn unconstitutional step taken by India on August 5, 2019. The activists of all the political parties of the country will record protests over Indian state terrorism meted out against innocent and unarmed people of IIoJK through rallies and other activities.

