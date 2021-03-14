FO: Pakistan appreciates unity govt formed in Libya

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: “We wish the Libyan parliamentary and political leaderships every success,” Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said on Sunday.

Referring to positive political changes in Libya, the foreign office spokesperson added that Pakistan welcomed the endorsement by the Libyan Parliament to the cabinet proposed by the Prime Minister-designate of Libya and the successful formation of the Government of National Unity.

According to the statement, the FO spokesperson underlined that “Pakistan appreciates the resolve of the Libyan people for peace and security, which has led to this outcome. We also acknowledge the positive role played by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), as well as the efforts of the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Libya.”

Reaffirming commitment to bilateral cooperation, Foreign Office spokesperson remarked that “Pakistan accords high importance to its historically close and cordial ties with Libya. We remain committed to advancing our bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the regional and international fora”.