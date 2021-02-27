FO: Pakistan would act with iron resolve to protect, preserve the sovereignty

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office of Pakistan issued a statement on Saturday marking the second anniversary of Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s irresponsible military misadventure on February 27, 2019.

According to the official press release of Pakistan Foreign Office, the entire Pakistani nation remembered with great pride Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s irresponsible military misadventure two years ago.

“The whole world witnessed that Pakistan, once again, not only resolutely safeguarded its territorial sovereignty, but also acted with tremendous restraint and responsibility,” the statement added.

The government, armed forces and the people of Pakistan stood united against any threat or misadventure and would always “act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity”, FO stated.

While remembering the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Office statement mentioned that “Pakistan remained committed to peaceful resolution of the long outstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” it said.

Furthermore, highlighting the India’s aggressive behaviors, the Foreign Office mentioned that Ind-ia’s violation of Pakistani airspace was in complete violation of the UN Charter and international law,

“The valiant Pakistan Armed Forces swiftly responded and displayed exemplary professionalism,” it said.

On 27th February 2019, Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets and captured an Indian pilot.

The captured Indian pilot was returned as a gesture of peace, the statement added.