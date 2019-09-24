FO rejects Indian Army Chief’s remarks on terror camp in Balakot

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal has strongly rejected baseless statement of the Indian Army Chief alleging reactivation of terror camp in Balakot.

Dr Faisal was responding to a media question about the statement of the Indian Army Chief, he termed it as completely baseless.

FO spokesman emphasized that the Indian allegations of “infiltration” from Pakistan reflect a desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

He said India would neither succeed in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics nor will India be able to hide its unabated state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir.