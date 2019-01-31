FO rejects Indian objections on FM Qureshi’s call to Mirwaiz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has rejected Indian objections over the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s telephone call to All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Earlier, FM Qureshi briefed the APHC leader on the efforts of Pakistan government to highlight the human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan government and emphasized that the Indian atrocities shall never be able to suppress the will of the people.

FO issued a statement that Kashmir is an unresolved issue between Pakistan and India and acknowledged as such through UN Security Council resolutions, including the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

Statement added that we also categorically reject any insinuation that seeks to project as “terrorism” the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination. This is an outright travesty.

Moreover, the foreign office said Pakistan is committed to extending its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of occupied Kashmir. “The leadership in Pakistan has always been communicating with the Kashmiri leadership. This is not anything new,” it added.