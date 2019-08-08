FO rejects Indian statement terming crisis in IoK an internal affair

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday has said that hat Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in achieving their right to self-determination.

While addressing to weekly press briefing, Dr Faisal added that Pakistan has rejected Indian government statement terming the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir its “internal affair”.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian government revoked the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir and it sparked concerns of human rights violations.

Dr Mohammad Faisal was responding to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ statement that “the recent developments pertaining to Article 370 are entirely the internal affair of India.”

He reaffirmed that “Pakistan categorically rejects India’s (statement) that Kashmir is an internal matte”.

India earlier today hit back at Pakistan´s downgrading of diplomatic ties over its actions on occupied Kashmir, saying its decision to strip the region of its autonomy was an “internal affair”.

The diplomatic spat came as media reports said more than 500 people were rounded up in the latest crackdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which remains under a strict curfew. At least six people were reported to be martyred and 100 others injured as Indian troops in occupied Kashmir opened fire on protesters.