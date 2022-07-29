FO rejects India’s fallacious assertion about CPEC

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected India’s fallacious assertion about China Pakistan Economic Corridor that CPEC impinged on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in fact, It is India that is illegally occupying the State of Jammu & Kashmir for over seven decades in complete contravention of international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

It was observed by the Spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Amb. Asim Iftikhar Ahmad during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday. Asim was of the view that Pakistan has also categorically rejected the baseless and misguided remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson in an effort to politicize the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC show India’s insecurity as well as the pursuit of a hegemonic agenda that has held back socio-economic development in South Asia for decades. While commenting on the situation in IIOJK, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that India, the serial violator of human rights, would be well advised to introspect its inhumane siege of IIOJK and its total failure to smother the flame of freedom and self-determination from the hearts of the Kashmiris despite employing draconian tactics, indiscriminate use of illegitimate force and human rights violations over the past 75 years.

To another question regarding the illegal detention of Yasin Malik, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan is deeply concerned over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik and calls upon the Indian government to refrain from victimizing the true representatives of the Kashmiri people by way of sham trials on baseless and fictitious cases, inhuman and illegal detentions. The Spokesperson urged the international community to take notice of India’s inhuman and illegal detention and treatment of Yasin Malik and other political leaders in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

While responding to a media query regarding the issue of the upcoming Chess Olympiad tournament, the Spokesperson said that India has planned to politicize the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in Chennai, by passing the torch relay through Srinagar in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which is in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged “disputed” status of the territory.

According to him, Pakistan has condemned and protested India’s mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports, besides it, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the Chess Olympiad being held in India. Pakistan will also raise the matter with the International Chess Federation at the appropriate level, added Asim Iftikhar Ahmed.

While answering another question, the Spokesperson confirmed that Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has approached US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman requesting help for dispersal of IMF’s loan to Pakistan amid deteriorating economic conditions of the country. Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan is fully committed to Shengai spirit and intends to establish a strong partnership with the member nations of the bloc, as the SCO has a significant contribution to the economy, security, and stability in the region.

While answering a question regarding a delegation of Pakistani Ulema visit to Kabul, the Spokesperson said that a delegation of Pakistani Ulema led by Allama Taqi Usmani visited Afghanistan and held meetings with various leaders of the Afghan interim government including the interim Afghan Prime Minister and cabinet members and discussed bilateral relations and peace and stability in the region. He said that it was a good initiative and positive engagement of both sides, which will promote bilateral brotherhood and friendly relations between the two countries.

