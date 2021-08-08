FO rubbishes baseless Indian media reports

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday categorically rejected the baseless Indian media reports, alleging that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called “terrorists” via Line of Control (LoC).

“India’s smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and was fully exp-osed by EU DisinfoLab’s report,” the spokesperson posted on his twitter handle.

“India has set up multiple layers of security, making it impossible for anything to cross the LoC to e-nter IIOJK. Therefore, such allegations have no basis to stand on,” it was added.

The spokesperson further said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was one of the most militarized zones in the world with deployment of over 900,000 Indian security personnel.