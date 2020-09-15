FO strongly rejects its unwarranted references in US-India joint statement

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly rejected its unwarranted references in the Joint Statement on the Meeting of US–India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement have been conveyed to the US side.

The ministry said that it is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities.

It said that the International Community is well-aware that Pakistan is a country most affected by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India.

The International Community also recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices, and successes in the fight against terrorism, it said.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region.

It said that the International Community must urge India to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability.