FO summons Indian diplomat

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the August 19 ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in serious wounding of a civilian.

The Foreign Office said the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Sabzkot Sector of the LoC seriously wounded a 70-year-old Jan Bibi.

The Indian diplomat was conveyed strong condemnation of the “deplorable targeting of innocent civilians”, terming the “senseless acts in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Und-erstanding and also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.”