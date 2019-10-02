FO summons Indian envoy, lodges protest over LoC violation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office of Pakistan has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia again and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), on Wednesday.

According to the Foreign Office press release, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Nezapir and Bagsar Sectors of LOC, an old lady Noor Jahan aged 50 years embraced martyrdom. While, three others civilians including a lady Rashida aged 60 year, Muhammad Din aged 70 years and Zaheer sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also asserted that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.