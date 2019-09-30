FO summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations along LoC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest against the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), on Monday.

According to reports, at least two civilians including 60-year-old Salamat Bibi and 13-year-old Zeeshan Ayub embraced martyrdom in Nikyal and Rakhchikri sectors of Azad Kashmir when Indian forces opened fire from across the LoC. Besides, another woman among three people sustained critical bullet wounds. The injured persons were shifted to a medical facility for treatment.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations, the statement added.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.