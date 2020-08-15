FO summons Indian envoy to register protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the foreign ministry for registering its strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on August 14, 2020.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Dhudhnial Sector of the LoC, three-year old Zulekha, daughter of Mushtaq, resident of Village Tejian, sustained serious injuries.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed more than 1980 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 16 people and causing serious injuries to 161 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

India was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.