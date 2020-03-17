FO suspends walk-in consular services due to coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Tuesday announced the suspension of all walk-in consular services from March 18 till April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, in a tweet, said that the decision has been taken to deal with the rising threat of Covid-19. However, she has clarified that the attestation of power of attorney will not be suspended in this time period.

“Facility of attestation would be continued through courier companies i.e. Pakistan Post, Gerry’s, Leopard & TCS,” said Farooqui

The spokesperson also announced that the foreign ministry has established a special cell for coordination on coronavirus to liaise with diplomatic corps in Pakistan and Pakistani missions abroad.