FO terms Pakistan’s specific reference in Indo-US statement as one sided, misleading

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office has termed Pakistan’s specific reference in the Indo-US Joint statement as one sided, misleading and contrary to diplomatic norms.

At his weekly media briefing in Islamabad today (Friday), Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said such references cannot cover up India’s sponsorship of terrorism subversion and extrajudicial assassinations in the region and beyond.

He said such reference cannot shift international attention from the stark reality of India’s being a safe haven for the perpetrators of hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities.

The Spokesperson said the joint statement fails to address noncompliance of India with the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, which is the key sources of instability of tension in the region and to take cognizance of the grim human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He added that regrettably, it is tantamount to abdication of the international responsibility.

Shafqat Ali Khan said the international community recognizes Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan would continue to contribute constructively to the regional and global efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. It also remains committed to fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this scourge from its soil.

He said Pakistan also remains committed to continue with counter terrorism efforts to address the issue of terrorism including the acts of terrorism perpetrated by foreign elements.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson also expressed Pakistan deep concerns over planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India. He said such steps accentuate military imbalances within the region and undermines strategic stability. He said it remains unhelpful in achieving of the objectives of durable peace in South Asia.

Shafqat Ali Khan urged international partners to take a holistic and objective view of the issues of peace and stability in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one sided and diverse from ground realities.

Condemning the recent statement of the Israeli Prime Minister about Palestine and Saudi Arabia, the Spokesperson called it irresponsible, provocative and thoughtless. He said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and any attempt to undermine Saudi Arabia’s unwavering position and misrepresentation of its commitment to the Palestinian cause is deeply regrettable.