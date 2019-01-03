FO welcomes Trump recent statement seeking good ties with Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that Pakistan welcome the recent statement of US President Donald Trump regarding Pakistan.

According to reports, in a recent statement by US President Donald Trump indicates he has distanced himself from his year-old tweet rebuking Pakistan.

During weekly press briefing, Dr Faisal said: ‘We welcome the positive development on the matter.’

Earlier in the day, Trump said he looked forward to meeting the new leadership in Pakistan, underlining that his country wants a “great relationship” with the long-time ally. Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Trump was of the view that a meeting with the new leadership in Pakistan would be held soon.

The FO spokesperson said the foreign minister visited Afghanistan in view of the Pakistan’s policy of developing peaceful relationship with all the countries.

He added that the neighboring countries appreciated endorsed Pakistan’s proposals for Afghan peace process.

While replying to a question regarding Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the FO spokesperson refrained from commenting, saying the matter was pending in the honorable court.

He also condemned India’s state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir and killing of unarmed civilians. “India must allow observers of the United Nations to record their assessment.”

Last month on Dec 3, Trump wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking Pakistan’s help in bringing Taliban leadership to the negotiation table.

In the letter, Trump sought assistance from Pakistan in resolving the Afghan issue, aimed at ending the 17-year invasion of Afghanistan by US troops. Lambasting Pakistan, he also alleged that America paid billions of dollars to Pakistan but was never told about Osama bin Laden hiding there.