Focus on to eradicate polio, says PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday called upon every section of society to play a role in the complete eradication of polio virus from the country. He said everyone would have to participate in this sacred task to ensure safe and healthy future of children of the country.

Chairing a meeting of the National Task Force for eradication of polio, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to engage religious scholars, teachers, parents and all stakeholders to become part of the polio awareness campaign in the country. He also directed to ensure the security of polio workers during anti-polio campaign.

Expressing satisfaction over the significant drop of polio cases in the country, the prime minister vowed to continue efforts till the complete uprooting of this crippling disease from the country. The nation would celebrate the day when every child of the country would be fully safe from this disease, the prime minister said, adding it was a fact that all the religious scholars, including Imam-e-Kaaba, had declared the polio vaccine absolutely safe and imperative for the future of children, to be without disabilities.

PM Kakar, expressing concern over reports of polio virus in the three districts of the country, directed to run a special anti-polio campaign in areas where the polio virus had been reported. “We are grateful to the international partners for their active participation and key support in Pakistan’s National Polio Programme,” he added.

The meeting was informed that compared to the 20 cases reported in the country in 2022, only two cases had been reported this year, which was mainly due to the continuation of anti-polio campaigns at the national level. The prime minister appreciated the Ministry of Health, National Task Force, provincial governments and administration, and law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts in eradicating polio virus from the country.

All provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries informed the meeting about the current situation of the provinces and the government efforts. The meeting was also informed that Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had been completely free from the polio virus, however two cases were reported in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan, top officials of National Task Force, chief ministers of all provinces, chief secretaries and other high officials of concerned departments attended the meeting.

PM launches anti-polio vaccine drive targeting 44m children: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar launched the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive targeting around 44 million children across the country.

The prime minister initiated the campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine oral drops and vitamin A to children, here at the PM House. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said 350,000 polio workers would participate in the drive to administer anti-polio vaccine to 44 million children aged 0-5 years.

He termed the polio workers as the nation’s heroes who braved challenges while making the anti-polio drive successful. He also mentioned the support of the international partners in helping Pakistan to eradicate polio. Kakar urged the religious scholars and clerics to play their role in convincing the parents to get their children administered with anti-polio vaccine.

“It is our religious, moral, and social responsibility to save our future generations from this crippling disease,” he said. “We have to make Pakistan free from polio.” Interim Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and senior officials were also present.

Chairman Islamic Ideology Council calls on PM: Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

During the meeting, Qibla Ayaz paid tribute to the prime minister on successfully representing Pakistan in the United National General Assembly (UNGA). The chairman of the Council informed the prime minister about the current status of religious harmony in the country.

He also invited PM Kakar to attend the general meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology. The prime minister said the Islamic Ideology Council had been playing an active role in maintaining law and order and religious harmony in the country. He said the Council should have to be more active to promote religious harmony across the country.

Meanwhile, the former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jamal Shah Kakar called on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the PM Office said. The meeting discussed various matters pertaining to Balochistan.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam met here and discussed various matters, the PM Office said. The matters pertaining to the Law Ministry came under discussion.