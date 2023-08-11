Focus on to provide relief to masses

F.P. Report

MINGORA: Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam has said that despite the short-termed government, we did not tolerate any kind of negligence in the process of providing relief to the public.

He said that due to the incompetence of the previous government, the country sustained serious damages, for which Imran and his incompetent team must be held accountable.

The adviser added that despite not getting any mandate from the people, we have left no stone unturned to resolve the issues of people belonging to all regions. He further added that if Imran Khan has been sentenced in the court of law today, it is the result of his own actions only.

Engineer Amir Muqam said that despite the difficult economic conditions, efforts were put in to overturn the damages caused by floods last year and to complete the works on the damaged roads as soon as possible. He further said that in the upcoming elections, Imran Khan and his party will not be able to survive because the people have now seen their true face. The adviser said that the PML-N will again come into power after the next elections and lead Pakistan on the path of further development.

Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurated several road construction projects in Swat and also laid the foundation stones for power supply projects in several areas. Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam addressed several public gatherings during the day.