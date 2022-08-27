Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan made a detailed visit of the flood-affected areas of Chapriyal, Sukhra, Gulkarai, where he inspected the flood-affected communication roads, houses and other infrastructure on Saturday in District Swat .

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan met the flood victims and expressed his grief over their losses and assured to take steps to redress there losses. Mahmood Khan also visited the flood affected Swat Press Club building. Former Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Chairman DEDK Fazal Hakeem, Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media representatives, the Chief Minister said that measures are being taken on an emergency basis for the immediate restoration of the damaged infrastructure, while relief activities are going on uninterruptedly in all the affected districts to provide all possible help to the flood victims. Emergency has been imposed for relief activities in flood affected districts including Swat.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that this year’s floods were many times more dangerous than all the previous ones, while there was a lot of damage due to encroachment on the rivers, now legal action is being taken against whoever builds a building near the river will be brought to the law. Regarding the constructions on the banks of Swat River, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that no hotel or house will be allowed to be built on the banks of the river in Swat. Legislation has already been enacted to deal with constructions on the banks of rivers across the province.

He said that the provincial government is using all resources to provide relief to the people. In this regard, the helicopter of the provincial government is engaged in relief and rescue operations to bring the tourists to safe places. In addition, all the machinery of the provincial government is flooded. If we have to use the entire development fund to resettle the flood affected people, we will not hesitate.

He further said that one billion rupees has already been released for rescue and relief operations, while another two billion rupees will be released soon for relief activities. After the rescue and relief operation, a survey will be conducted to assess the damage and steps will be taken to restore the affected infrastructure.

Mahmood Khan said that the Swat to Kalam road is under the management of NHA, but there is no possibility of restoration and if the federal government does not repair the said road for a day or two, I will repair it myself with the funds of the province.

The Chief Minister said that it is very regrettable that no organization of the federal government, including NDMA, is present on the ground for rescue activities. The federal government should stop discriminating against the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial government will not sit down until the affected families are resettled.

Earlier, the provincial government has declared rain emergency in several districts as flash floods triggered by torrential rains wreaked havoc in most parts of the province.