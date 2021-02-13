Fog disrupts traffic, flight schedule in Punjab

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dense fog in various cities of Punjab including Lahore, has badly affected the traffic flow, flights schedule on night between Friday and Saturday, Dunya News reported.

The flight operation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport was disrupted as the visibility was very low and several incoming or outgoing flights from Lahore were either delayed or cancelled.

According to details, the visibility has dropped below 50 metres on main roads in plain areas across the province due to which Motorway section from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran (M2) and Motorway section from Lahore to Samundri (M3) have been closed at for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

Courtesy: Dunya News