Foggy conditions likely to continue in parts of country

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning and night hours today, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country as very cold and dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country.

The weather department said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next two days.

It said the same weather conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division on Monday as cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

The lowest temperatures recorded today are as follows..

Skardu -14°C, Gupis -10°C, Astore -09°C, Gilgit -07°C, Bagrote, Kalam -05°C, Dir -04°C Rawalakot-03°C.

