Food crisis persists in Afghanistan, WFP reported

KABUL (TOLOnews): The World Food Program (WFP) has reported a slight improvement in food security in Afghanistan; however, food needs remain very high in the country. According to this report, despite minor improvements, 11.6 million people in Afghanistan still face crisis-level food insecurity or worse.

The organization attributes this situation to fundamental causes, including unemployment, family debt, low income, the return of migrants from neighboring countries, and fluctuations in food prices.

The World Food Program projects that approximately 3.5 million children under five and 1.15 million pregnant and breastfeeding women will suffer from acute malnutrition. “With winter approaching, it is expected that more people will need emergency assistance, and the World Food Programme plans to assist more than 6 million people,” said Ziauddin Safi, the communications officer for the World Food Program.

Simultaneously, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that between January and August this year, 14.4 million people in Afghanistan received aid.

The organization noted that sudden crises continue to create new needs and exacerbate infrastructural vulnerabilities.

Sayed Rahman, a Kabul resident, said, “Winter is here, and snow will come. I have young children, and we need help—not just me but also those who have returned from neighboring countries with difficulty and lack basic resources.”

“Winter is coming, and we have neither coal nor wood. There is no assistance, and no one has helped us so far. We request help from our government,” said another Kabul resident, Amin Gul.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy says it is intensifying efforts to meet people’s needs. The ministry has requested that the international community enhance cooperation in infrastructure and agricultural development to help Afghanistan gradually achieve food self-sufficiency.

“Relying on existing economic capacities and focusing on national programs, such as transportation infrastructure and energy, supporting local production, and the private sector through trade facilitation and export development, as well as prioritizing job-creation sectors and small businesses to improve the economic situation, are among our priorities,” stated Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy.

Previously, Save the Children announced that it faces a $4.2 million shortfall to provide winter assistance to 18,000 vulnerable families in Afghanistan.