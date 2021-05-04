Food deptt put 28 habitual offenders behind bars

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Food department had arrested 172, impose Rs, 0.8 million fine, 28 habitual offenders were sent behind bars and eight shops were sealed to provide relief in the Ramadan to public in provision of edible items.

On the directive Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid, Advisor for Food Mian Khaliq-u-Rehman monitoring activities of the department.

Secretary Food Khushal Khan and Director Food Muhammad Zubair directed Rationing controller Aftab Umar and Food Controller Tasbih Ullah to take stern action against hoarders and price-hikers.

The food and ration controller visited and inspected various bazaars and market places to ensure provision standard edible item and implement official price to provide relief to public.

During the visit 650 shops have inspected in which 172 were arrested and 28 habitual offenders were sent to jail and fine of Rs,0.8 million were imposed against the violators.

The fine were imposed on four general store’s owners, Rs,75 thousand fine on 15 bread-makers, on 45 butchers total 2 lac 25 thousand fine was imposed, 21 vegetable vendors, five fruit vendors, 15 fishermen and two hotel were fined for violation of official standards.

Consequently, food department had inspected 43 flour mills in the city and sent samples of 10 flour mills to laboratory for further examination.

The price of flour has been decreased from Rs,1230 to Rs,1070 due to crackdown against price-hikers by food department and district administration.

The food department official monitoring auction and regularly visiting marketplaces to ensure official prices and standard edible items to public at large.