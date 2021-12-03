Food technology startup debuts drop-in sugar replacer

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL— Food technology startup B.T. Sweet (Better Than Sweet) Ltd. is launching Cambya, a plant-based, one-to-one drop-in sugar replacer.

The Cambya sweetening platform was created to reduce sugar in a wide range of food and beverage applications without compromising on flavor or other organoleptic qualities. It delivers optimal sweetening capacity without the need for masking agents and does not leave any lingering aftertastes, according to the company.

The proprietary formula is based on soluble fibers, monk fruit and select botanicals and boasts a one-to-one equivalent to sugar in body and taste. It also offers a rich source of naturally derived beneficial fibers.

The spray-dried composition is the result of a three-year R&D campaign of mixing and matching different fibers, natural sweeteners and botanicals, said Yoav Gaon, chief executive officer and business development manager at Israel-based B.T. Sweet. The team also explored different development techniques to ensure high solubility and blending capacity for smooth integration into products.

“By design, our unique sweetening system embodies all the properties of table sugar in taste and texture, but actually contains zero added sucrose or artificial additives, and adds better-for-you attributes,” Mr. Gaon said. “Our goal is to bridge the gap between consumers’ desire for indulgence and the drive to curb sugar intake. This solution also helps food and beverage makers reformulate their products, clean up labels, and remove undesirable ‘high sugar’ warnings currently mandated in numerous countries.”

The company lab-tested Cambya in confectionery applications, including ice cream and pudding with encouraging results, and several brands already are line-testing the formulation, he added.

Cambya runs on a plug-and-play business model, helping established food companies reformulate their consumer packaged goods brands to higher wellness ideals. The company also serves new players and startups developing novel food innovations. The model gives manufacturers flexibility to completely switch to the sweetening system or balance it with standard sugar or other sweeteners, according to desired levels.“We have a working proof-of-concept that confirms applicability in dry, wet-hot and cold applications,” Mr. Gaon said. “This significantly shortens lab-and-line food trial time and costs. Cambya offers a ‘one-fits-all’ solution, just like sugar.”