Football: Robinho transferred to Turkey’s Basaksehir

ISTANBUL (AA): Brazilian footballer Robson de Souza, commonly known as Robinho, agreed to join the Turkish Super Lig leader Medipol Basaksehir on Thursday.

Robinho was transferred from another Turkish club, Demir Grup Sivasspor. He scored 8 goals in 16 matches in Sivasspor in the first half of Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig’s 2018/2019 season.

The 34-year-old forward and second striker played for top teams in his career, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Milan.

The footballer appeared in 99 matches for the Brazilian national team, in which he scored 28 goals.

Three former Manchester City players will now be playing in Medipol Basaksehir — Robinho, Emmanuel Adebayor and Gael Clichy.

A series of unexpected results dismantled Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce in the first half of the Turkish football league’s season, bringing Medipol Basaksehir to the top with 35 points.