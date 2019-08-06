Football: Rooney to return to England in January

LONDON (AA): The U.S. top-tier football league team DC United forward Wayne Rooney will return to England in January 2020.

Rooney’s new team Derby County from England announced Tuesday on its website that they will sign the 33-year-old English player in January.

The club said that Rooney’s deal at Derby County will expire in 2021 summer.

“As well as penning a playing contract with Derby, Rooney will join the club as a coach and continue to develop his coaching credentials in preparation for a potential managerial career,” the English club added.

Rooney spent a large part of his career at English football giants Manchester United, playing for the Red Devils from 2004 to 2017.

During his 13-year spell in Manchester, the five-time English Premier League champion scored 253 goals in 559 appearances for the United.

Separately, Rooney won a UEFA Champions League and Europa League title each while he was a Manchester United player.

In addition to Manchester United, Rooney played for another English club Everton.

The former English international netted 53 goals in 120 matches for his country.