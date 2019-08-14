Forces destroy suicide bombers training center

Monitoring Desk

LOGAR: The Afghan Special Forces destroyed a training center of the suicide bombers during an operation in central Logar province.

The 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement the Special Forces destroyed the suicide bombers training center in Tagab area of Baraki Barak district.

The statement further added that the Special Forces also killed 8 Taliban militants during the same operation.

Furthermore, the 203rd Thunder Corps said the Taliban militants were also using the compound as a storage depot of weapons, munitions and explosives.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban militants in Ghazni and central Maidan Wardak provinces. The 203rd Thunder Corps said in a statement that the Afghan forces killed 6 Taliban militants and wounded 10 others during a clash in Antan Tapa area of Ghazni province.

The statement further added that the Special Forces killed 5 Taliban militants during an operation in Bek Samang area of Chak district in Maidan Wardak province.

Furthermore, the 203rd Thunder Corps said the Afghan force defused 3 improvised explosive devices in Aryoub Zazai of Paktiya and Ghazni city. (Khaama Press)