Forces launch operation for recovery of abducted people

KABUL: Afghan security forces launched operation to recover two people kidnaped by gunmen in the Qarabagh district of Ghazni province, authorities said Monday.

Gunmen allegedly members of Hazara community attacked a house in the Sherabad village of Qarabagh district three days ago, killing three members of a family and kidnapping two others.

Accompanied by Afghan National Army troops, provincial police chief of Muhammad Zaman, district police chief Rauf launched operation for the recovery two persons kidnapped by gunmen in the Sherabad village, said a press release issued by Ghazni governor’s media office.

A delegation led by provincial police chief is also investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, local residents blocked the Kabul-Kandahar highway for the third consecutive day against the killing and kidnapping of residents.

The protesters were demanding arrest of the killers and recovery of the kidnapped people.

A rally was held against the incident in Ghazni city.

A delegation of local elders and notables called on Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and discussed with him the killing and kidnapping of local residents besides other issues.

A press release issued by the office of chief executive said Abdullah assured the tribal elders that a delegation would be formed in coordination with elders which would assess and investigate the incident.

According to local residents, the incident was the result of water dispute between Hazara and Pashtun communities and the attackers were the members of the Hazara community.

