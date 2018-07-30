Foreign contacts with Taliban

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Chief Executive Officer Abdullah said growing contacts with Taliban of some foreign countries would help create environment for intra-Afghan dialogue.

Addressing the second and final session of a two-day ulema Conference on corruption in Kabul, the CEO said such contacts existed in the past as well and had been effective. Abdullah made it clear that it would be the people of Afghanistan to decide the fate of their country because it belonged to the nation.

He said different contacts had been established with the Afghan government and the Taliban had been also reached out by some foreign countries in order to facilitate intra-Afghan talks. Recently there were reports that US officials and Taliban had a meeting in Qatar. Referring to ulema’s role in eradication of corruption, the CEO said their support was vital and could facilitate the government’s anti-corruption drive.

