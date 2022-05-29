Foreign finalists of “Leaders of Russia” will receive Russian citizenship

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Seventy foreign finalists of the “Leaders of Russia” management competition on the international track will receive Russian citizenship, said Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

“An indicative thing: this year our president made a decision – to give all 70 (foreign finalists of the competition – ed.) Russian citizenship (according to the accelerated procedure), because they are very bright guys. In a situation of an unprecedented information war and streams of lies, you need to have character in order to get up and from Germany, Italy and the United States go to Russia for the final of the competition, which is even called “Leaders of Russia,” Kiriyenko told reporters.

He noted that citizens of 150 countries took part in the competition.

“The guys participating in the international track say that Russia today is the only country that provides such an opportunity, where you can simply apply for a competition, prove that you are the best, and after that… get the best managers in the country as mentors and the opportunity to receive high appointments, having only professionalism and a willingness to give their stren-gth,” Kiriyenko concluded.

In accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, which entered into force on August 16, 2021, the procedure for obtaining citizenship of the Russian Federation for the winners of the projects of the presidential platform of the ANO “Russia – the Land of Opportunities” has been simplified. The finalists of the “International” track, subject to the requirements of Russian legislation, will be able to apply for a residence permit in the Russian Federation under an accelerated procedure, and the winners will be able to apply for Russian citizenship. Seven winners of the track “International” got the right to participate in the superfinal of the “Leaders of Russia” contest.

